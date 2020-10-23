Mid Argyll sailing ace in the Euro medals

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Mid Argyll sailor Lorenzo Chiavarini has achieved a podium finish

at the 2020 European Laser Championships.

The 26-year-old, originally from Bellanoch on the Crinan Canal, scooped bronze in the Laser senior men’s final to complete a British clean sweep of the medals.

The event, held in Gdansk, Poland between October 6 and 13, saw Elliot Hanson win gold, ahead of team-mates Michael Beckett and Lorenzo Chiavarini in second and third places respectively – the first time Great Britain has filled the podium.

Still on the road to recovery after a back injury, Lorenzo – last year’s winner of the event – said: ‘I am so happy with this result. It was already a positive result for me to get to sail in this competition after seven months out the boat due to injury.

‘Thanks to all who helped me individually giving there time and friendship to get me back to the sport, Sailingfast for providing me with a very fast sail and always supporting me by my side, Nick Thompson for a great week of friendship and support on and off the water.

‘The cherry on the cake was standing on the podium with my friends whom I have been competing against since I first started sailing. Such great emotions for all of us.’