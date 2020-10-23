Announcements – October 23, 2020

BIRTHS

TURNBULL

Andrew and Emma are delighted to announce the birth of their precious daughter Ayala Isabella. A new granddaughter for Heather and Kevin Williams and Russell and Heather Anderson. First grandchild for Geoff and Shelley Turnbull.

Welcome to the world little one!

ENGAGEMENTS

MCFADYEN – MCKERRAL – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Charles, elder son of Calum and Heather, Campbeltown to Fiona, daughter of Peter and Kate, Southend.

DEATHS

FERGUSON – Peacefully at the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on October 20, 2020, Robert Barbour Ferguson (Bobby) in his 89th year, Glenholm, Southend, dearly beloved husband of the late Isabel Johnston, much loved father of John, Wilma and Robert, father-in-law of Suzy, Willie and Kerry and a loving grandpa of Alasdair, Craig, Kay, Daniel, Thomas, Matthew and Jessica. Funeral Service Private in line with current government guidelines. Bobby’s funeral will take place on Friday October 23. The cortege will leave Glenholm at 12 noon. We will travel to Southend Church, stopping for a brief moment, then carry on through the village on our way to Keil Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Bobby may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

McKIERNAN – Daniel. Peacefully after a short illness with his family by his side on October 13, 2020. Dan, aged 73 years, beloved husband of Lynn, much loved dad to Susie and Kerry, a dear brother-in-law to Moira and uncle to John and Lindy. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. A private cremation will take place .If so desired in memory of Dan, donations can be made to the Ayrshire Hospice by following the link www.ayrshirehospice.org

SMITH – Peacefully in Ardnahein Care Home, Dunoon on Thursday, October 8, 2020, Margaret Smith (née MacLachlan), much loved mother of Nigel and grandmother to Robert and Ryan. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held.

TITUS – Ann, Barriskell, daughter of Angus and Bessie Barriskell, formerly of Lochgilphead, Argyll, passed away in her home of Sarasota, Florida on October 3, 2020. She was 88. She was a lifelong member of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Millington, New Jersey and a member of the St. Andrews Society. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles A. Titus, and is survived by her sister Margot Barriskell, her son Jeffrey A. Titus, her daughter Gillian T. Ardini and she had two grandchildren Jeffrey C. Titus and Kristen T. Zitani.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

MACARTHUR – Donnie, Caroline and Helen would like to thank relatives and friends for all their lovely messages, flowers and phone calls following the loss of Anne. We have been so touched by the kindness and support shown by everyone and all the fond memories of Anne/mum that friends have shared with us. We would also like to thank the medical staff, the dedicated Campbeltown community nursing team and all the carers who assisted with mum’s care at home. Thank you also to Elizabeth Ball for conducting a beautiful service at Clachan cemetery. We are also immensely grateful to Stan Lupton for his sensitive and professional handling of all the funeral arrangements. Thank you so much to everyone who turned out in Clachan village on the day to pay their respects and say goodbye to Anne.

McMILLAN – The McMillan family would like to thank neighbours friends and relatives for the lovely flowers, cards, baking and messages of sympathy on the passing of Granda Erch (Archie). Special thanks to doctors and nurses of both Campbeltown and Queen Elizabeth Hospitals also ambulance staff for their dedicated care of Archie over the past few years.

Thanks to Rev William Crossan for a comforting and uplifting church service and sincere thanks to the many that lined the route to cemetery.

Also many thanks to staff at Argyll Hotel for their sterling work at such short notice. Last but by no means least to Kenneth Blair and staff for their kindness and compassion which helped us through this difficult time.

IN MEMORIAM

COLE – Cally (née Mitchell).

Remembering with love and happy memories.

– Your loving family, home and away.

MACINNES – In loving memory of Margaret who passed away October 26, 2017, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Always in our thoughts

– Neil, David, Alan and families at home and abroad.

McGOWN – Treasured memories of Cathie (McLean) died October 23, 2019

Beloved wife of the late John

Forever in our thoughts

Son Wallace and niece Mhairi & family