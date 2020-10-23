A83 Rest and be Thankful update: 9am, Friday October 23
Latest from trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland, 9am, Friday October 23:
The Rest and be Thankful has reopened under traffic light control at around 8.30am this morning following a safety inspection. The A83 will however will close again at 6pm this evening due to further forecast heavy rain overnight.
The route was closed from 6pm on Thursday due to more rain forecast overnight, with all traffic switched to the Old Military Road local diversion route which runs parallel to the A83 through Glen Croe. The A83 reopened following a geotechnical assessment and safety inspection of the hillside at first light this morning.
Further rainfall is expected across Argyll throughout Friday night and early Saturday morning, with the decision made to switch all road users to the Old Military Road from 6pm this evening as a safety precaution following several days of wet weather in the area.
Work is continuing today on further landslide mitigation works.