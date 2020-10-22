Lochgilphead gets more mobile post office visits
Three visits per week to Lochgilphead by a mobile post office van have been arranged, as Post Office Ltd continues its search for a business to host a more permanent arrangement.
The company has announced that for three months from the October 16 there will be visits on a Monday and Friday from 10am – 1pm and on a Wednesday from 10am – 3pm. The postmaster for Tarbert originally provided one mobile post office visit per week to restore service after the sudden passing in June of Findlay Campbell, postmaster for Lochgilphead.
The Post Office also confirmed that there is also now a new location for the mobile post office, which will be sited in the car park of the Royal Mail delivery office on Lorne Street, Lochgilphead.