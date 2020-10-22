A83 opens, with an eye on the weather forecast

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The A83 trunk road at the Rest and be Thankful re-opened under traffic light control at around 8.45am on Thursday October 22 following a safety inspection.

Heavy rain since the previous Sunday night prompted the closure of the road as a safety precaution, with all traffic diverted via the old military road (OMR) local diversion route, which runs parallel to the A83 through Glen Croe, while teams carefully monitored the hillside.

The longer road diversion via Crianlarich and Dalmally was implemented early on Wednesday morning as a further precaution due to a blocked surface water channel above the OMR, however this was cleared and the OMR was able to re-open at 10.45am on Wednesday.

An early daylight inspection of the A83 and the hillside by geotechnical experts this morning enabled the road to be re-opened.

Teams estimate around 96mm of rain fell in the area since Sunday night.

Further heavy rain is forecast in the coming days and teams from trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland will continue to carefully monitor the hillside and assess the route on a daily basis to determine whether it is safe to remain in operation.

The OMR is being maintained in a state of readiness as a local diversion route should the A83 at the Rest be closed.

Engineers are continuing with mitigation work in the area including the installation of a debris pit, debris catch-fence and stabilisation work in the steep channel above the slope.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said; ‘We’re leading on a safety-first approach with teams ready to mobilise use of the OMR local diversion quickly to ensure road users can safely travel through Glen Croe should the A83 be closed as a precaution.

‘We’ll endeavour to do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum. As ever, we thank road users and the local community for their patience while we continue this work at the Rest.’