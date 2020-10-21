Safety fears force midnight closure of A83 local detour

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Plans to keep the A83 connected at the Rest and be Thankful using the adjacent old military road (OMR) were abandoned just before midnight on Tuesday October 20 due to safety concerns.

Trunk road management company BEAR Scotland issued a statement in the early hours of Wednesday to advise: ‘This decision was taken just before midnight and as a result of on-site inspections, which identified significant surface water on the slope below the A83 and a potential for this to inundate the OMR during the hours of darkness.

‘The standard diversion route for the A83, encompassing the A82, A85 and A819 is now in operation.

‘Following the persistent rainfall of the past two days, an inspection of the A83 will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) morning to determine its viability for re-opening.

‘A further update will be issued following this inspection.’