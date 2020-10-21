Old road detour back in use after flooding scare

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The A83 old military road local diversion route has reopened to road users after being closed overnight as a precautionary measure.

Traffic is now being convoyed through the single track route, which runs parallel to the A83 through Glen Croe, after it reopened at around 10.45am on Wednesday.

The old military road was closed at around midnight on Tuesday October 20 after heavy volumes of water and silt were seen overflowing the banks of a watercourse channel on the lower slope between the A83 and the old military road, prompting concerns it could impact the carriageway.

Engineers have since completed a full geotechnical inspection of the slope below the A83 and carried out work to secure the channel, allowing the old military road local diversion route to reopen to traffic.

Given the volume of rainfall experienced in recent days, the A83 remains closed as a safety precaution.

An estimated 86mm of rain fell at the Rest and be Thankful in the 48 hours between October 20 and 21.

Eddie Ross of trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘Our team identified that one of the channels had experienced a build-up of silt and water after a period of heavy rain, which was causing it to spill across land above the old military road, prompting us to implement a closure for safety.

‘The issue has been addressed this morning and the water flow redirected back into the channel as before, allowing us to reopen the OMR.

‘We’re continuing with further geotechnical inspections on the hillside above the A83 and paying close attention to weather conditions in the area.

‘Safety of all road users is a top priority and we thank all the local community and motorists for their patience while we do everything we can to address the situation at the Rest.’