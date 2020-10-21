BOBcast – Episode 16 – “Challenging Times”
The team are back discussing all things Bob MacIntyre – this time – Change of Caddie, injuries and the last three Championships. Where next for Bob? With Keith Mcintyre, Fiona Scott and Stephen Day
Fiona’s BOBcast Challenge kicks off and she gets some advice on her first rounds from Steven Wilson and Barry Whenman from Craignure Golf Club
Play or download the episode in the link below