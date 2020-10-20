Wednesday A83 assessment as local detour remains in use

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Old Military Road local diversion route at the Rest and be Thankful is to remain in use overnight tonight (Tuesday) with teams targeting reopening the A83 under traffic light control mid-morning on Wednesday following a safety assessment by geotechnical specialists at first light.

The local diversion route, which runs parallel to the A83, has been in use since Sunday evening due to heavy rainfall, which prompted the closure of the A83 as a safety precaution.

Teams will remain on-site to monitor conditions in the area once the A83 reopens, and engineers will also continue to progress with the installation of further mitigation measures on the hillside to provide further landslip resilience for the route.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative said: ‘We closed the A83 on Sunday evening as a safety precaution due to forecast heavy rain and we’ve been paying close attention to the weather conditions in the area.

‘The Old Military Road has been operating well and will remain in use overnight as a local diversion for road users. We are expecting to reopen one lane of the A83 mid-morning tomorrow (Wednesday), subject to an early morning safety inspection by geotechnical specialists.

‘Teams will remain onsite to monitor conditions overnight and we will continue to progress our mitigation work on the A83 following its reopening.

‘As ever we thank the local community and road users for their continued patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.’