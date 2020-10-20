A heart of stone filled with sisterly love

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

What do you get your sister on her birthday?

And what if you are twins?

It is never easy to pick that perfect gift. A bunch of flowers? Bottle of wine? Bamboo socks?

Mid Argyll twin Leigh Philips thought outside the birthday box to come up with something a wee bit special for the birthday she shares with her twin sister Vicki McDonald.

Leigh explained: ‘My husband David found a heart-shaped rock at work during lockdown. Once we were able to move around a little and restrictions were lifted a little, David and I, with our kids Ruby-Jo and Iris, spent a lot of time on the beach in front of Seaside Park in Ardrishaig with Vicki, her partner Bryan and their son Darra.

‘So I painted the view from the beach on to the rock for my sister as a gift for our 35th birthday on October 12’

Vicki loved her special present, and is now looking for the perfect spot to display it in her home.

Leigh continued: ‘It was so nice. She and Bryan knew exactly the scene I had painted, and gave me a hug.’

In these strange and stressful times, the Argyllshire Advertiser is delighted to receive heart-warming good news stories from across the region.

