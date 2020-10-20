5,000 years of Scottish creativity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Artist, broadcaster and author Lachlan Goudie will explore Scotland’s artistic history and pre-history in a very special fundraising event on October 22.

Drawing from his recently-published book ‘The Story of Scottish Art’, Lachlan will explore some of the most fascinating interconnected chapters in Scottish art history. From the neolithic to Pictish eras, and onwards to the Glasgow Boys and Scottish colourists, this online spectacular will be an eye-opening event that brings the richness of Scottish art history to life.

Hosted by art historian Rose Balston, ‘Scotland: 5,000 Years of Creativity’ will feature world-famous piper Stuart Liddell and one of his most promising pupils in 14-year-old Chris McCartan, who will book-end the talk with glorious piping performances live from the magical setting of Kilmartin Glen.

This event will be in support of the Kilmartin Museum and the Argyll Piping Trust.

Tickets for the October 22 event – to be held between 6pm and 7.30pm – can be purchased from the artscapesuk.com website.