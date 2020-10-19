Warning of up to 3.9in of rain across Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Weather warnings are in force for rain with Storm Barbara on the way to parts of the UK later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain which is set to continue until clearing tomorrow morning.

Forecasters said in a statement that between 2.9in and 3.9in (75-100mm) of rain could fall over isolated parts of Argyll.

Other warnings cover parts of Scotland, including the central belt, where 1.9in-2.9in (50-75 mm) of rainfall is expected over hills and mountains.

Forecasters this afternoon have also tackled media reports of ‘widespread’ snow on the way.

‘There are no indications in the forecast for the rest of October of conditions which would be likely to lead to heavy snowfall,’ said the Met Office.

‘If we see any snow at all it is likely to be confined to Scottish hills.’