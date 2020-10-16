Senior Gaelic choirs at the Mod in 2004

Còisir Ghàidhlig an Òbain (Oban Gaelic Choir), with conductor Sileas Sinclair.

With the Royal National Mod going virtual this year, 2020, a nostalgic look back through the files has revealed just how many photos have been taken at Mods over the years.

Here are some of the choirs which entered the choral competitions and the prestigious Lovat and Tullibardine competition, held on the final day of the Mod, when the Mod was in Perth in 2004.

Atomaig Piseag (Atomic Kitten) with conductor Raymond Bremner, a former gold medallist himself.
Còisir Ghàidhlig Chumbernauld (Cumbernauld Gaelic Choir)
Còisir Gàidhlig Inbhir Pheofharain (Dingwall Gaelic Choir) after winning the Lovat and Tullibardine, with conductor Hamish Menzies.
Còisir Ghàidhlig Ìle Ghlaschu (Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir).
Còisir Gàidhlig Bhaile Ghobhainn (Govan Gaelic Choir)
Còisir Gàidhlig Inbhir Nis (Inverness Gaelic Choir)
Còisir Ghàidhlig Lodainn (Lothian Gaelic Choir), with conductor Jackie Cotter wearing her lucky red shoes.
Còisir Gàidhlig Shruighlea (Stirling Gaelic Choir)