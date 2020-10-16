Royal National Mod old photos

Oban High School Gaelic Choir with conductor Angus Smith, himself a silver and gold medallist at the Royal National Mod.

A final delve into our past files for photos from past Royal National Mods as this year’s virtual Royal National Mod draws to a close.

Father and daughter Hamish and Kirsteen Menzies with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield which their beloved Dingwall Gaelic Choir won in Perth in 2004.
Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir Oban 2003 celebrate winning the Lovat and Tullibardine with conductor Kirsteen Grant, herself a gold medal winner in1964 in Aberdeen.
Islay piper Donald Feist at the Royal National Mod in Oban 2003.
Kenneth Thomson, front, with Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association at Govan Mod 1990.
Ruaridh and Domhnall Morrison from Kilmore in their Morrison tartan in 2003.
Silver pendant winners in Oban in 2003 were Dale Cummings, America, and Audrey Paterson, Taynuilt.
Mull Gaelic Choir, possibly at the Skye and Lochalsh Mod in 1998.
Rockfield Primary School from the Royal National Mod in Oban Mod 1978 – submitted by Moira Lang.