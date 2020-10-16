Delayed front green scheme due next year

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Regeneration work on Lochgilphead’s front green and Colchester Square, intended to begin in the spring of 2020, is now expected to get started in 2021.

The long-awaited scheme will make improvements to the front green by improving drainage, resurfacing and upgrading play and amenity facilities.

The proposals also include an area of resurfacing to the Colchester Square area of Argyll Street which may be delivered separately, earlier in 2021.

Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for economic development, said: ‘I want to reassure everyone that we are working really hard to deliver the projects successfully. Our goal is for construction to begin in 2021 with the majority of works being completed during the summer.

‘I appreciate this is a disappointment for the local community. The fact is, despite all our efforts to procure a contractor to deliver the works, we haven’t been able to secure one at this time. Such has been the far-reaching effect of COVID-19 across all areas of life.’

The £1.7 million scheme is part of the Argyll and Bute Council-funded Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund, supported by the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund, Sustrans and the Lochgilphead Phoenix Project via the Co-operative Local Community Fund.

Plans were developed after a series of public consultations during 2019. Further information can be found on the Argyll and Bute Council website.