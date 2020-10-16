Badden kids splash for cash
The wellies were donned at Lochgilphead’s Badden Farm Nursery for the Peppa Pig Puddle Jumping sponsored walk to raise money for the Save the Children charity.
Due to lack of rain (unbelievably) the staff had to get out a hose – and soon created many large puddles for the children to splash in. A total of £1,075 and more was raised.
Nursery manager Jennifer Campbell said: ‘A huge thank you to all our families for entering into the spirt of the whole event, and for their amazing generosity. Also, thank you to all the staff for all their hard work organising the event and making sure the children had so much fun.’