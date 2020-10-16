‘Avoid Glasgow’ warning amid Covid surge in city

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

As the weekend approaches a Loch Fyne-side GP has warned Argyll residents of the Covid risk of heading to Glasgow.

Dr Alison MacBeth, GP at Strachur Medical Practice, also spends time in Glasgow hospitals treating Covid cases and today (Friday October 16) issued a warning that the number of Covid-19 cases is growing rapidly in the city.

Dr MacBeth has advised people in Argyll to avoid travelling to the Glasgow area, whether for shopping or other non-essential purposes, while virus cases are on the rise.

‘Large numbers of people have been admitted to hospital this week alone’, said Dr MacBeth.

‘I would say to people who don’t need to travel to the city, not to do so.’

Dr MacBeth also issued a reminder of the importance of wearing masks, in line with public health advice.