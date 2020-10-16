Announcements – October 16, 2020

DEATHS

ARMOUR – Peacefully at Strachan House, Edinburgh on October 6, 2020, Robert Ralston Armour OBE (Bobby) of Braehead, Edinburgh and formerly of Drumore Villa, Campbeltown, in his 97th year, beloved husband of the late Ella McSporran, much loved father of Robert, father-in-law of Anne and dear grandfather of Katie and Iona. Private funeral service at Warriston Crematorium given current guidelines. No flowers please. If wished, donation can be made in memory of Bobby to Kintyre Food Bank.

CHINN – Peacefully at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on October 2, 2020, Alison Chinn, in her 71st year, 47 New Parliament Place, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Eric Chinn, much loved mum of Stephen and the late Frank, mother-in-law of Helen and loving nan to Jo and Connor. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

GLASS – Peacefully at home on October 7, 2020 after a short illness, John Glass, retired Argyll policeman, passed away with his family by his side. Loving husband and best friend of Anne, cherished and much-loved dad of Shirley and Andrew, father-in-law, proud and loving papa of his grandchildren and their partners, and doting papa John to his great-grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held at Greenock Crematorium at 1.00 p.m. on Monday, October 19. Details of the cortege route are available from Caladh Funeral Services, Kirn, Dunoon (01369) 707000 and donations may be made to Macmillan nurses and Cowal Hospice Trust in memory of John. Given current restrictions many people will be unable to join us in celebrating John’s life, please raise a glass wherever you are, in memory of a man of his time and his place.

MACARTHUR – On October 7, 2020, peacefully at home with her family, Anne MacArthur, née MacDonald, aged 80 years, beloved wife of Donnie MacArthur, much loved mother of Caroline and Helen, dearly loved granny of Ian and Libby and great-granny of Liam. Sorely missed by all. A private funeral service, owing to current restrictions, was held at Clachan Cemetery, on October 13.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

LECKIE – Janne and Irene would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received and for cards, flowers and acts of kindness carried out following the death of their mum Florrie. Special thanks to all staff at Tarbert Medical Centre, Tarbert Home Care, Carr Gorm and Naomi and Tanya, for the kind care and attention received. Thanks also to the many people who stood along the route to the cemetery, to pay their respects, it was much appreciated and very humbling, full marks to piper John Hunt for his excellent renderings and to his undoubted stamina for the long march, also thanks to Rev Chris Fulcher for a comforting service despite the inclement weather and to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services.

IN MEMORIAMS

MUIR – Remembering Ian, a loving husband and dad.

Dearly loved and sadly missed

All our love

– Ellen, John and Maurice xxx

MUIR – Precious memories.

– Love Angela, Kenny and Kerr.

WOOD – In loving memory of Robert Alexander Wood who passed away on October 17, 2019.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Cathie and family and grandchildren, home and away.