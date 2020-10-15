Police appeal for help in tracing man missing from Dunoon

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Officers are continuing enquiries to locate a 39-year-old man, missing from Dunoon, since Wednesday, 14 October.

The last confirmed sighting of Gareth Swift was in the Ardenslate Road area around noon yesterday. He is believed to have headed towards Sandbank Road in the direction of the cemetery.

Gareth is white, around 5 ft 9ins in height, with a medium build and short, close-shaved, dark hair. His left eyebrow is pierced and when last seen, he was wearing light blue jeans and a black hooded top with white or orange writing on it.

Police are aware of information circulating on social media, which is subject to an ongoing inquiry. Officers are asking members of the public to refrain from posting information which could have an adverse effect on efforts to locate Gareth.

Officers are checking a potential sighting of Gareth sitting on a bench near to Loch Loskin, Sandbank Road, Dunoon, around midday yesterday and are asking anyone who was in that area to think back and consider if they saw Gareth.

Inspector Mark Stephen said: ‘Gareth’s family is understandably very concerned for his well-being and just want him home safe and well. We are checking a possible sighting of him sitting on a bench near to Loch Loskin. Temporary traffic lights are in place at this location and passing motorists may have seen Gareth on the bench and thought nothing of it. However, given that he has gone missing, I would ask anyone who saw him to contact us and if you have a dash cam, please check your footage as it could have captured an image which could assist us.’

Anyone who has seen Gareth or has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0639 of 14 October.