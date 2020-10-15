More Mod photos from our files

Mairi and Steaphanidh Chaimbeul of Sleat, Mairi won the under-13s Bible reading in 2003.

This year’s virtual Mod is an opportunity to look back on a few Royal National Mods from previous years.

Darren MacLean, Skye and Jenna Cumming, Inverness, gold medal winners Oban 2003.
Traditional Gold medal winners Norman Smith and Morag MacLean at Oban Mod 2003.
Oban Gaelic Choir at the Royal National Mod in Govan 1990.
Massed choirs in Inverness in 1997.