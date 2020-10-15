Argyll connections in honours list

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A number of people with Argyll and Bute connections have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for 2020.

The awards were announced on October 9, having been delayed from the Queen’s birthday in June as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campbeltown man Robin Watson has been appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). Mr Watson, 53, is chief executive of Wood Plc and received the honour for services to international trade.

Mull veterinary surgeon Jimmy Wilson receives the MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to veterinary practice and animal welfare on Mull. Mr Wilson has been a vet for almost 50 years and served the Isle of Mull for more than 30 years. Held in high regard both by the local residents and farmers whose animals he has tended, he is also well respected in veterinary circles and is a past president of the Sheep Veterinary Society.

Former Bute resident and Rothesay Academy pupil Brian McIntyre has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the British consulate-general in New York.

Also recognised was recently retired Chief Superintendent Hazel Hendren, a former Police Scotland divisional commander for West Dunbartonshire and Argyll, who receives the Queen’s Police Service Medal (QPM), the highest honour awarded for policing service.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, Jane MacLeod, congratulated the recipients, adding: ‘Argyll and Bute is full of people who go above and beyond in service to their communities or to the industries in which they work. The lieutenancy is always keen to hear about local people who may deserve recognition, and to make honours submissions on their behalf.

‘If there is someone in your local area who does tremendous work for the community and who you would like to see nominated for an award in future, please do get in touch with the lieutenancy on lord-lieutenant@argyll-bute.gov.uk.’