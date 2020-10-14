Take a look down the Mod memory camera lens

Massed choirs at the end of the Royal National Mod in Inverness in 1997.

With the Royal National Mod postposed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, take a look back and see what memories can be evoked from these national Mod photos from the past:

Wilma Kennedy, Glasgow and Donald Murray, Insch, Gold medal winners at Dingwall in 1991.
Oban High School Gaelic Choir – but which year and where?
Coisir Ghaidhlig an Eilean Mhuilich with conductor Elizabeth Jack at the Royal National Mod in Oban in 2003.
Father and daughter Hamish and Kirsteen Menzies with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield which their beloved Dingwall Gaelic Choir won in Perth in 2004.
Alice Inglis and Kim Carnie (now a BBC Alba presenter and musician), Kilninver PS, sang in the duet under-13s at the Royal National Mod in 2003 in Oban. Kim won The Oban Times gold medal in 2015.
Traditional gold medal winners at Dingwall Royal National Mod 1991 Donald R Macaskill, Dingwall and Joyce Murray, Shader.
Coisir Ghaidhlig Tairbeart Loch Fin with conductor Hilary MacDonald at the Royal National Mod in Oban 2003.
Fraser Wyllie, Campbeltown, with the under 18s piping trophy from Perth 2004.
Amanda Millen, Lochaber, won the Duncan Johnstone memorial trophy for puirt-a-beul at the Royal National Mod in Oban in 2003. She also won it in 1998.
Maggie Macdonald, Inverness and Norman MacKinnon, Campbeltown, gold medal winners in Dunoon in 1994.
Darren MacLean, Skye and Jenna Cumming, Inverness, were the gold medal winners at the Royal national Mod in Oban in 2003. Pictured at McCaig’s Tower after their wins.