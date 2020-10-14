Archive photos from Royal National Mods past

Oban Gaelic Choir ladies in Dunoon in 1994, with conductor Jean Gillies, front centre.

A virtual Mod this year means bringing a few virtual memories to readers who may have been to the odd Mod over the years.

Coisir Ghaidhlig Taigh an Uillt (Taynuilt) at Oban Mod 2003, with conductor Joy MacAllister, second left.
Colin Fisher from Largs, and Fiona Dunn from Kilsyth, who won the silver pendant for learners at the Mod in Perth 2004.
Gold medallists Margaret MacLellan, Mingarry and Fionnlagh MacAoidh, Goilspidh, Sutherland Mod 1995.
Port Ellen Gaelic Choir at the Oban Royal National Mod in 2003.