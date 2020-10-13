Another walk through Mod memories files

Another delve into the digital files has come up with these photos from past Royal National Mods. Do you see anyone you know?

Ceolraidh Gàidhlig Ghlasch or the GGs (Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association) with conductor Kenneth Thomson at Perth Mod 2004. The GGs were founded in 1893. Since 1983 the conductor has been Kenneth Thomson who won the National Mod gold medal in 1979.
Future traditional gold, Oban Times gold and gold medallist Jenna Cumming, Milburn Academy, Inverness, won the junior silver pendant in 1998 at the Skye and Lochalsh Mod.
Victoria Gaelic Choir from Canada at the Oban Royal National Mod in 2003, where they won a haul of trophies before heading home across the Atlantic.
Catching their ferry home to Mull are the island’s choirs at Oban Ferry Terminal, Oban Mod 2003, being sung to by various choristers bidding them farewell on the pier.
Inverness Gaelic Choir won the Lovat and Tullibardine in Dunoon in 2000, with conductor Mary Ann Kennedy, herself a Mod gold medal winner and renowned musician.
Coisir Og Dhail Riata (Dalriada Gaelic Choir) won the choral singing in 2003.