A look through the Royal National Mod photo files

Oban Centenary Mod Committee 1992: Hugh MacIntyre, vice convener; Hugh MacInnes, treasurer; Gordon McLachlan, stewarding convener; David Webster, publicity convener; Sheila McLeod, ladies' convener; Alan Munro, halls' convener; Ishbel Clark, vice-convener; Hugh MacPherson, sales convener; Nan Black, secretary; Ian Nicolson, accommodation convener; Mairi Campbell, assistant secretary; Fred MacKenzie, entertainments convener; Robin Banks, convener.

With the Royal National Mod gone ‘virtual’ this year thanks to the coronavirus, we have been looking through some of our digital files to find photos from previous Mods to bring back some colourful memories.

Alyth McCormack, Glasgow and Graham Neilson, Edinburgh, winners of the gold medal in Inverness in 1997.
A junior Gaelic choir from Mull, with conductor Elizabeth Jack, back left.
Angus MacColl, Benderloch, was a regular participant in the Mod piping competitions.
Ashley Henderson, Fort William, who won the Lochewe Branch Cup in Oban in 2003.
Anne Souter, An Comunn Gaidhealach, presents Helen Pearson, Oban, with the George Clavey memorial trophy for traditional song in Oban in 2003.