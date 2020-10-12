Paramedic Sally’s a hidden gem in East Anglia

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A paramedic from Tayvallich has been presented with a special ‘Hidden Gem’ award for an act of bravery and kindness while on duty.

Sally Logue, a senior paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service, was nominated for the award after being commended by a detective inspector with Norfolk Police for exemplary service. Her recognition came after spending several hours with a vulnerable patient attempting suicide at the top of a multi-storey car park, building rapport and eventually removing her from the prospect of serious harm.

Sally attended Tayvallich Primary, Lochgilphead High School and Williamwood High School, Glasgow before moving to Norwich to train as a lifeguard, and beach life guard. Since then she spent a year travelling and working around Australia.

You may have seen Sally driving the skip lorry for Shanks or been one of her patients when she worked as a dental nurse when the surgery was in the centre of Lochgilphead. You may even have seen her working the Bellanoch Bridge in the spring of 2009 before she returned to Norwich that summer to take up her lifetime vocation to train as a paramedic.

Now a senior paramedic teaching students and working on the front line, Sally has recently been seconded to work on quality assurance to improve the curriculum.

She said: ‘I do feel honoured to have helped the girl and proud to have it recognised by the detective inspector.’

A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance Service said: ‘A true act of bravery and kindness and Sally couldn’t be more deserving of her award.’