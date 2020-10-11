Police report – October 9, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tayvallich vandalism

Police are investigating after a pane of glass in the rear door of Tayvallich Parish Church was smashed Between 12pm on Wednesday September 16 and 5pm on Wednesday September 23. Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact officers on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No insurance – vehicle seized

About 4.30pm on Thursday October 1, a van was stopped by the police for a routine check on the A83 at Inveraray. Checks revealed that there was allegedly no insurance or MOT in force for the vehicle. The driver, a man aged57, was charged with the offences and the vehicle seized. He was issued with a £300 fixed penalty ticket with six penalty points for the insurance offence and a £100 fixed penalty ticket for the MOT offence.

Minard sheep attack

A sheep was found very badly injured at Garvachy Farm, Minard and had to be euthanised after what is believed to be an attack by a dog between 10am and 3.30pm on Thursday October 1. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Abusive conduct

At around 2pm on Saturday October 3, a woman and a man were allegedly involved in a disturbance on Oban Road, Lochgilphead. A man aged 28 and a 55-year-old woman were later charged with abusive conduct and each issued with a £40 fixed penalty ticket.