Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – October 9, 2020

Courage and imagination

We saw somewhere that TSB selected its cuts to ensure 94 per cent of customers in Scotland remain within 20 minutes of a branch.

Sounds reasonable, until you consider the sleight of hand with statistics.

This way of presenting figures means a focus on cities and urban areas. There is little regard for the needs of a rural population, but statistically it sounds fantastic.

Yes, there is a move towards doing business online, but how refreshing would it be to see big business using some imagination. As many people have said, it is time to think differently about service provision in rural areas. The traditional model, hamstrung by the profit imperative for shareholders, is not working for Argyll.

Why not share premises, equipment and facilities? Could we be providing certain services ourselves and let big business scuttle off to the cities?

More positively, we read in this week’s edition about the incredible efforts of people like Yvie and wee Rowan in Achnamara. Then there are the MAYDS workers helping young people, not to mention the heroism of Sally Logue in Norfolk.

If only our big business managers showed the same courage and enterprise.