Yvie steps through pain for breast cancer charity

Never one to stand still for too long, Lochgilphead’s Yvie Young is at it again, raising money for a good cause.

Staff nurse Yvie, who went through breast cancer treatment two years ago, is in the second week of her 400,000 step challenge during October – also Breast Cancer Awareness month – to raise money for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

In case you were wondering, 400,000 steps equates to approximately 180 miles, or around six miles every day.

Pressing on through the pain of a sore knee on Wednesday of this week, Yvie had already reached 101,359 steps and £775 in donations.

‘I’d love to get to £1,000,’ said Yvie.

‘The support I’ve had from the local community and and surrounding areas since my breast cancer diagnosis has been amazing and they just keep on giving. Everyone’s donations are so very much appreciated.

‘I’m in awe of the generosity.’

Breast Cancer Now works to assist anyone affected by breast cancer the whole way through, providing support for today and hope for the future.

The charity says of every participant in the 400,000 step challenge, Yvie included: ‘With every step taken and pound you raised, you’re helping us to be there for people when they need us most – whether that’s using world-class research to discover new, more effective treatments or helping someone cope with a diagnosis or supporting a loved one with our life-changing support services.

‘Your support means the world to us and we simply couldn’t do this vital work without you.’

You can support Yvie’s 400,000 step challenge by visiting the Facebook page ‘Yvie’s 400,000 steps in October challenge for Breast Cancer Now’ from where you can donate directly.