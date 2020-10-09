No Lochgilphead fireworks amid pandemic

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Mid Argyll autumn calendar has been cancelled as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Around this time of October in previous years we would be beginning to see activity on the Corran as members and friends of Mid Argyll Round Table built their bonfire. With the bonfire night celebrations came a spectacular fireworks display and other attractions on Lochgilphead front green.

Colin MacFarlane of Mid Argyll Round Table said:’It will probably come as no surprise, however we can confirm that this year’s Mid Argyll Round Table Bonfire and Fireworks will not go ahead.

‘With the present COVID-19 situation there’s just no way we can put this event on. The safety of our community is paramount and is fundamental to this decision.

‘Thank you to Fireworx Scotland for their understanding, to our main sponsor Scottish Co-op for their support, and to the public for their understanding.

‘We aim to be back in 2021 and will confirm details nearer the time.’