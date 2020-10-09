Announcements – October 9, 2020

BIRTH

GILMOUR – Calum and Sarah are delighted to announce the birth of their son Tommy Robert on October 1, 2020 at the RAH, Paisley. A little brother for Evie, grandson for Robert and Josie, Ardfern and Angus and Christine, Lochgilphead.

ENGAGEMENT

MACPHERSON – QUINN – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement, by a ‘Hebridean Handfast’ ceremony at the Famous Blacksmiths Shop, Gretna Green, of Tommy, Miller’s Park, Saddell, eldest son of Tommy and Margaret Macpherson, Redland 5B, Dalintober to Lisa Jane, Glenbryn Parade, Belfast, third daughter of Mrs Valerie A. Quinn North Belfast.

GOLDEN WEDDING

MORRISON – MACVICAR – At St Columba Gaelic Church, Greenock on Friday October 9, 1970 Calum and Margaret were married by the Reverend Donald Morrison M.A. (the groom’s father) assisted by the Reverend Archy MacVicar (the bride’s uncle) and the Reverend Richard Snoddon (family friend).

DEATH

LECKIE – On October 2, 2020, peacefully at home with her family, Flora (Florrie) Campbell Leckie, née Sinclair, in her 92nd year, beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Janne and Irene, a dearly loved Gran and Great-Gran, sadly missed by all. Owing to current restrictions a private funeral service was held at Carrick Cemetery on October 8.

MCMILLAN – Peacefully at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on October 5, 2020, Archibald Graham McMillan (Archie) in his 86th year, 13 Meadowpark, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Nan McMillan, much loved dad of Archie and Billy, father-in-law of Mhairi and Karen, loving granda of Graham, Stuart, Jennifer, Joanne and Robbie and great-granda to Lauren, Grace, Christina, Aimee and Liam. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Archie’s funeral will take place on Thursday, October 8. The cortege will leave the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church at 11.30 a.m. We will turn left from the Church onto Longrow, heading to Aqualibrium Avenue, past the Cross and along the Dual Carriageway on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Archie may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BELL – Fraser and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy including cards, letters and flowers following the death of Sandra. Also for the amazing turn out of villagers on the A83. Thanks also to Rev. Robert MacLeod for his words of comfort at the graveside. The collection for Parkinson’s UK raised the sum of £300.

CAMPBELL – Alice, Jan and all the family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours in Park Terrace and Davaar Ave for their cards, flowers, hampers and phone calls received on the recent loss of Nicky. Thanks also to the district nurses who helped Nicky in his final days. To Kenny and staff at T. A Blair Ltd for their professionalism and help. To Rev W Crossan for a comforting service and lastly to all who came out to pay their respects to Nicky on route to Kilkerran Cemetery.

MACKINNON – The family of the late Connie MacKinnon would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, visits, messages and phone calls received following their recent sad loss. We are so grateful for the care and support given to Connie from all the members of staff involved at the Mid Argyll Community Hospital, and in particular Dr. Claire Harris, and the district nursing team of Barry, Joan and Kenza for their care and compassion not just to Connie, but to the whole family. Our heartfelt thanks are given to everyone who paid their respects on Tuesday, while the cortege made its way to Achnabreac Cemetery. Connie would have been so humbled by the turnout. We would also like to thank Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professionalism and considerate arrangements with a special thank you to Cameron for a most personal and fitting tribute to Connie; to Craig Lang for piping; and to Morna for the beautiful floral tributes. Donations received this far have raised over £300 for Secondary 1st (Breast Cancer).

MCCHEYNE – The family of the late William (Billy) Anderson McCheyne would like to thank all friends, neighbours and family who turned out to say farewell on Billy’s last journey round Furnace. Our hearts go out to all the family who couldn’t be there. Thanks to Mid Argyll hospital and community nurses for their care. A special thanks to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional arrangements and personal touches especially John Hunt who piped Billy to rest. Our sincere thanks to Rev Robert MacLeod for his prayers and comforting words at the graveside. To the community of Furnace, your kindness and compassion helped us through this difficult time and will always be remembered.

RALSTON – The family of the late Margaret (Maggie) Gemmell Barbour, would like to thank neighbours, relatives and friends for the lovely flowers, cards, baking and messages of sympathy received following mum’s passing. We greatly appreciated the kind gesture of those who lined the route to the graveside. Special thanks to all the carers from Carers Direct, Carr Gomm, all the medical staff from Campbeltown Hospital, and especially Mandy and Fiona for taking such good care of mum over recent years. Thank you also to Rev. William Crossan for a comforting and fitting service. Finally, our grateful thanks to Kenneth Blair and staff for their professionalism and compassion shown to us.

SEMPLE – Callum’s family would like to thank everyone for their beautiful flowers, cards, letters and phone calls received since Callum’s passing and have found great comfort in the lovely thoughts and memories that you have of him. Sincere thanks to the Beatson Hospital for their long term care of Callum also to Southend Surgery and Campbeltown Hospital. Special thanks to Marilyn Shedden whose uplifting service and comforting words, love and support will stay in our hearts always and to Molly for playing the bagpipes at the graveside. Thank you to Frances and Ian for the wonderful catering at Callum’s house. We would also like to show appreciation to the Blair family for accommodating Callum’s wishes on the day and for their friendship with Callum over the years, you are Simply The Best. Huge thanks to every one of you who stood to pay your respects to Callum on the day of his funeral and special mention to Andrew’s football team friends. As a family we found it very supportive and comforting to see so many of you there.

IN MEMORIAMS

DAWSON – Jack, Mamie and Gladys, dearly loved, greatly missed.

– Bill Dawson and family.

HUNTER –Treasured memories of our dear mum and granny, Agnes, who passed away October 10, 1995.

Loved, missed and remembered every day

Norma, Michelle, Alistair and all the family.

LIPPE – Precious memories of Feuna Margaret Kerr, who died October 9th 1992, age 26 years.

Deep in our hearts is a picture

Worth more than silver or gold.

It is a picture of you dear Feuna,

Whose memory will never grow old.

Love you always,

– Mum, Iona, John, Paul and Feuna.

Love you always Mum,

– Peter John xxx

MEIKLE – In loving memory of Drew who died October 9, 2016.

Tread softly cause you tread on my dreams.

Miss you lots Lambsy.

– Catherine Ann.