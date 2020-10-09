Smashed glass left at Islay football pitch

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Islay Youth Football Club has appealed to the culprits to stop leaving beer bottles and smashed glass at a pitch used by children.

Coaches at the youth football club have turned up to Bowmore football pitches on two recent Saturdays to find glass bottles – thrown over the four-metre-high perimeter fence – lying on the pitch along with broken glass.

On Saturday October 3, youth coach Allan Logan posted on the Islay Community Noticeboard Facebook page: ‘On behalf of all the coaches and kids of Islay Youth Football Club we would like to ask whoever thinks it’s cool to be smashing glass bottles up at Bowmore football pitches and surrounding areas – it’s not cool and if you see this post we ask you politely to stop.’

He added: ‘…the broken glass is obviously a safety hazard for children playing football and this means we have to clean up bottles/broken glass and scan every metre of the pitch for any broken glass before we can let the kids on to play.

‘It’s hard enough at the moment making everything Covid compliant for the kids to play without having to clean up this every week.’

Councillor Alastair Redman said: ‘It is plain wrong that the organisers should have to spend time carefully checking the pitch to ensure that the players come to no harm from shards of glass.

‘The club has appealed to whoever has done this to stop. I really hope that the culprit gets the message and we see no repetition of this deplorable activity.’