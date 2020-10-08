Rain threat closes A83 – local diversion in use

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The A83 at the Rest and be Thankful was closed on the evening of Thursday October 8 as a safety precaution due to forecast heavy rain.

Traffic was diverted to the adjacent old military road local diversion route from 6pm.

Prolonged heavy rainfall showers are forecast overnight, though the A83 is expected to reopen on Friday morning under traffic light control following a safety inspection at first light.

Construction continues on further mitigation measures at the Rest and be Thankful following two major landslips in August and September. These include work to stabilise the recently formed steep channel above the A83, construction of a debris fence and a catch pit.

Eddie Ross of trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘We’re leading on a safety-first approach and therefore the A83 will close as a safety precaution from around 6pm with all traffic being diverted via the Old Military Road local diversion route overnight.

‘We expect to reopen the road tomorrow morning after a safety inspection at first light. As ever we thank road users and the local community for their patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.’