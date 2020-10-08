Designing the ‘shop local’ message across Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has placed a sharp focus on the urgent need to support local businesses.

With this in mind, a number of Argyll and Bute towns will be the focus of a new drive to encourage people to shop locally.

Argyll and Bute Council is taking advantage of Scottish Government funding, delivered through Scotland’s Town’s Partnership, to support eight towns to promote a shop local message with a unique poster.

In association with with community empowerment group Community Links the council will to talk to local communities and businesses to generate artwork and messaging ideas to represent the distinct characteristics and offering of each town.

The towns involved – all currently without Business Improvement Districts – are Ardrishaig, Bowmore, Campbeltown, Helensburgh, Lochgilphead, Rothesay, Tarbert and Tobermory.

Over the next few weeks there will be opportunities for local communities and businesses to contribute their ideas for a local poster campaign to encourage people to shop local.

Based on the views and ideas gathered, Community Links will produce a brief for a designer who will then produce a draft poster for each town and the banner for Argyll and Bute.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership funding will pay for the distinctive shop local posters.

Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for economic growth, said: ‘We have fantastic products on offer here in Argyll and Bute, ranging from locally grown and reared produce to artisan crafts. Supporting our local businesses makes sense for our local economy and keeping people in jobs. I would urge as many people as possible to get involved.

‘This also reflects the commitment the council has to investing in our town centres through our various Conservation Area Regeneration Schemes and Townscape Heritage Initiatives. These are making our towns more attractive places to live, work and visit for future generations.

‘While the funding enables us to focus on eight towns at the moment, we can all do our bit to shop locally wherever we can and support local businesses.’

Community Links consultant Colin Duff said: ‘We’d love to do this face to face, but because of COVID, it’s going to have be online and on the phone.

‘A short life website www.shoplocal-argyll-bute.co.uk will allow local people to keep up to date with opportunities to contribute. We’re going to ask existing local organisations to help promote it through their networks and social media too.

‘If anyone reading this wants to contact me, then my email is colin@communitylinkssl.co.uk and my mobile number is 07784 357 303.’