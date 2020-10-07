A virtual programme of Mod events

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An Comunn Gaidhealach has lined up a series of virtual events from Friday October 9 to Saturday October 17 when the Royal National Mod was due to be held in Inverness.

The on-the-ground Mod has been postponed until 2021 in Inverness due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead Gaelic musicians, choirs, singers and speakers were invited to record performances in their own homes and submit them for a panel of judges to review, the best of which are being streamed live mostly in the evenings over the week, along with a selection of fringe events during the day.

All free to watch, the events will be streaming live on An Comunn Gaidhealach’s social media channels and will be available to catch up with too.

The Oban Times will be sharing some of these events on its social media channels too, along with photographs and the odd bit of video from Royal National Mods gone by at www.obantimes.co.uk

The full virtual programme is as follows:

Friday

7pm: Official opening concert – Kicking off the 2020 Virtual Royal National Mòd, with a mix of song, music and guests. Presented by Kirsteen MacDonald.

Saturday

11am: Shinty at the Mod – Eòghan Stewart from Iomain Cholmcille, the Gaelic Shinty Project, takes a look at the world of shinty in a year where the Coronavirus resulted in the cancellation of the sport of the Gael. This special programme collects stories from throughout the men’s, women’s and youth codes of the sport and takes the place of the Mod Cup which traditionally takes place on the first Saturday of the Mòd every year. In Gaelic with English subtitles.

2pm – Part one of a compilation of some of the best performances across instrumental categories.

7pm – Part two of a compilation of some of the best performances across instrumental categories.

9pm: Piping Concert – The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland is delighted to present a piping recital featuring remote performances from the current gold and silver medal winners, Connor Sinclair and James Duncan Mackenzie, as well as current NYPBoS Pipe Majors Callum Brown and Ciaren Ross. Presented by Anna Murray.

Sunday

9am and 3pm: Virtual Mòd Church Service – Rev. Donnie MacSween, Church of Scotland, leads the service with Psalm 98:3 ‘He hath remembered his mercy and his truth toward the house of Israel’. Available to listen to and watch on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal and Facebook Radio nan Gàidheal

Monday

10am: Read and Sing with Linda – Leugh is Seinn le Linda at the Mòd. Sing, read and play games with Linda. Suitable for babies to five-year-olds.

11am: Dolina agus D I at the Mòd – Puppet friends, Dolina and D I, are going to the Royal National Mòd. See what these two friends get up to in their competitions.

1pm: Highland Whispers – A first glimpse of a unique arts project born in the Highlands during lockdown. Five artists from the worlds of photography, music, mixed media, poetry and fine art have been playing a remote version of the parlour games of Chinese Whispers and Consequences to create a series of responses to each other’s work and to the theme of the senses – sight, hearing, taste, smell and touch.

3pm: CnaG at the Mòd – Be sure to tune in for some fun and games with Comunn na Gàidhlig.

7pm – A compilation of some of the best performances across the junior categories.

Tuesday

10am: Read and Sing with Linda.

11am: Dolina agus D I at the Mòd.

1pm: Highland Whispers.

5pm: Reading the Gaelic Landscape – John Murray discusses his book Reading the Gaelic Landscape, which applies a Gaelic lens to the study of Scotland’s landscapes and history, and in doing so enables readers to understand the cultural landscape of the Highlands. This Gaelic-English event takes place on Zoom and is suitable for fluent speakers and learners. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/reading-the-gaelic-landscape-with-john-murray-tickets-118431962187 (free to attend).

7pm: A compilation of some of the best performances across the junior categories.

Wednesday

11am: Dolina agus D I at the Mòd.

1pm: Highland Whispers.

3pm: But What Does a Book Do? – Marie C Macaulay and Maureen Macleod discuss the types of books that they enjoy the most as well as the inspiration behind their own writing.

5pm: The Poet’s House ­- Four Gaelic poets come together to discuss their work and showcase a selection of their poems and songs. Bàrd a’ Chomuinn, the reigning crowned bard, Sandy NicDhòmhnaill Jones, will welcome three fellow poets: Eòghan Stewart, Marion F Morrison and Mark Turner.

7pm: A compilation of some of the best performances across the clàrsach, dancing and senior categories.

Thursday:

11am: Dolina agus D I at the Mòd.

1pm: Highland Whispers.

5pm: Gaelic Psalm Workshop ­- Join Calum Martin for this special workshop on Gaelic Psalm singing and learn more about this unique musical form. Calum will be focusing on the tune French. The workshop will be delivered in Gaelic. An understanding of Gaelic would be advantageous.

7pm: A compilation of some of the best performances across the senior categories.

Friday

11am: Dolina agus D I at the Mòd.

1pm: Highland Whispers.

7pm: A compilation of some of the best performances across the senior categories.

9pm: The Highland Council Cèilidh – The Highland Council Gaelic team, in partnership with Fèis Rois, as part of the Virtual Mòd, have put together a fantastic night of music and Gaelic song from across the Highland Council area for this very special Cèilidh na Comhairle. The Cèilidh will be hosted by Julie Fowlis and features performers of all ages from across the nine Highland Council Community Planning Partnership areas.

Saturday

10am: A throwback to some previous massed choirs over the years.

Watch the performances live at facebook.com/RoyalNationalMod and on An Comunn Gàidhealach’s YouTube channel.

Catch-up afterwards at facebook.com/obantimes

Keep an eye out for familiar faces in photographs of Mods gone by on The Oban Times Facebook page and instagram.com/obantimes