Love Your Horse month supports riding charity

Harbro County Stores has announced a month of support for disability riding charity RDA as part of its Love Your Horse campaign this October.

For every bag of Harbro feed sold in a Harbro store during October, the company will donate 50p to RDA groups across Scotland.

October is Love Your Horse month across all 21 Harbro Country Stores and in addition to the RDA collaboration, there is a chance to win an oil painting of your horse, worth £700, by Angus-based artist Madeleine Juniper, exclusive supplier offers and a fantastic clearance event on rugs and equine clothing.

Retail director at Harbro Country Stores Allan Bain explained: ‘RDA groups have been hit hard by the effects of coronavirus and we know it is a cause close to many of our customers’ hearts. My sister has benefited from the work of her local RDA group for many years, so I am personally aware how vital a service it is for participants across Scotland. We are proud to support the work of such an important organisation during our dedicated Love Your Horse month.’

RDA representative Kate Bennet said: ‘RDA Scotland is delighted to be the recipient of this donation, thanks to the generosity of Harbro customers. Our groups across Scotland have been slowly getting back to a new normal post-covid and the money raised during Harbro’s Love Your Horse month will go a long way to helping support this.’