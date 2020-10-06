Kickstarting employment for young people

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A scheme has opened to help small businesses in Argyll to employ young people.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) this week announced a new partnership with Adecco Working Ventures to deliver the UK Government’s new Kickstart Scheme, which covers Scotland, Wales and England.

Alongside local authorities, business organisations and the voluntary sector, FSB is also calling for a diversity of intermediary providers at local level.

Small firms are invited to step up and contribute jobs for our young people, whose livelihoods are now threatened by COVID-19.

The UK unemployment rate has risen to its highest level for two years, with official figures showing those aged 16 to 24 suffering the biggest drop in employment.

Wendy Hamilton, FSB’s area leader for the West of Scotland and business owner in Helensburgh, said: ‘Small businesses are the biggest private employer in Britain and are an integral part of local communities here in Argyll and Bute.

‘At this critical time we have successfully worked with government to develop the new Kickstart Scheme, and help small employers to be part of the solution. Small businesses have been keen to take part, and today’s announcement means that they can now do so with confidence that the support needed for both the employer, and the young person, will be in place.’

The Kickstart scheme is part of the UK government’s ‘Plan for Jobs’, with the aim of helping 250,000 16-24-year olds on Universal Credit into work placement.

Small employers who are keen to offer a Kickstart role to a young person can register at fsb.org.uk/kickstart