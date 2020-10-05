Your pictures – October 2, 2020
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Already a subscriber? Login here
Reader Liz McLean from Lochgilphead sent us this atmospheric photograph, taken on the Kilberry road, looking across the Sound of Jura as rays of sunshine illuminate the Paps of Jura.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk