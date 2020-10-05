Get the latest on Kilmartin Museum redevelopment project

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

As an extensive redevelopment project continues, Kilmartin Museum is set to host a community information weekend later this month.

The aim of the outdoor event on October 10 and 11 is to update local people on the latest stage of the £6.5 million redevelopment project and to let everyone know what will be happening over the next six months.

Information will be displayed outdoors in the curved interpretation board area, adjacent to the museum car park.

The new musueum will incorporate a major extension which will join two

existing buildings, creating a seamless museum facility. This will create an inspiring place where Kilmartin Glen’s unique archaeological and natural heritage can be cared for, celebrated, and have its story told.

Project staff will be available to answer questions between 11am and 3pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Museum staff ask that anyone wishing to come along to this drop-in event brings a mask with them. Strict social distancing measures will be observed.

If people can’t make it to the museum on these dates, a Zoom community information meeting will be held on the evening of Thursday October 15 at 7.30pm.

If you would like to be part of the online Zoom meeting, email the museum at redevelopment@kilmartin.org so that meeting details can be sent.