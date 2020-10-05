Food from Argyll secures funding boost

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Food from Argyll, the regional food group that aims to grow a thriving food and drink network for the area, has secured funding to champion local produce.

The group, made up of a diverse group of 29 food producers, is receiving the funding from industry leadership body Scotland Food and Drink. It is part of a new national £250k fund, supported by the Scottish Government, to support the ongoing development of Scotland’s regional food groups.

Founded in 2007, Food from Argyll is a well-established regional food group. Over the past 13 years the group has helped its members build their businesses, encouraged start-ups, opened its own café based at the CalMac ferry terminal in Oban, provided catering on two sites in Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games in 2014, hosted a major conference on food tourism in Oban in 2015 and catered at major events nationwide including international rugby fixtures at Murrayfield Stadium.

The group works closely with Argyll and The Isles Tourism Co-operative and is currently working on developing food tourism within Argyll plus taste trails for visitors among other projects. Partners include Scotland Food and Drink, the Scottish Tourism Alliance, SAOS and project support from Argyll and Bute Council and HIE.

As a coastal region, Argyll is famed for its seafood and smoked salmon, but it also boasts some of the country’s best dairy, beef and lamb as well as a growing group of entrepreneurial producers baking, roasting, curing, smoking and growing a wide range of ingredients.

The fund will benefit 14 groups across the country by resourcing co-ordinator posts and will include match funding from partners including local authorities. It aims to create a network of regional ambassadors who work in conjunction with local authorities to promote regional food and drink and tourism strategies.

Regional food groups like Food from Argyll plan and deliver projects such as increasing consumption and supply of local produce; upskilling food and drink businesses; hosting events; improving digital developments and e-commerce with local companies and, crucially, developing food and drink tourism.

Virginia Sumsion, group co-ordinator at Food from Argyll, said: ‘The geography of Argyll and the type of land and sea it covers suits small to medium food producers and enables companies to develop their businesses using traditional farming methods as well as innovative ideas and products. That natural advantage, teamed with our collaborative approach to championing the area’s produce, are a recipe for success.

‘Building lifestyles and communities is as important to local producers as profit but they need to be profitable to survive and grow and need the support of their customers and the statutory bodies. Providing employment, boosting tourism and being part of communities are all vital to the sustainability of the area. With the new funding from Scotland Food and Drink, we hope to build on those successes and showcase the best food and drink Argyll has to offer.’

Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food and Drink, said: ‘Regional food groups like Food from Argyll have a pivotal role to play in the successful growth and development of our country’s food, drink and food tourism sectors, especially in the recovery from Covid-19.

Also being supported by the new funding in the west are Bute Kitchen, Arran’s Food Journey and Eat Drink Hebrides.

