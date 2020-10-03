Sun shines on Argyll South Rainbow Ride

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Argyll South Pony Club held its second Rainbow Ride in aid of local cancer charities in the hills and fields around Upper Largie and Carnasserie.

Thanks to Sheila MacCallum the two routes on Saturday September 26 were well planned with a two and a half mile grass track loop for the little ponies and a five mile route, including forestry tracks, for the more experienced.

Twenty riders arrived in small groups for their allotted time slot to enjoy Mid Argyll’s fields and forestry at their glowing autumnal best. The club’s first Rainbow Ride was held two weeks earlier along the three miles of sand and surf of Machrihanish beach, raising more than £100 for Marie Curie and the Mairi Semple Fund.

Thanks to a generous donation from Argyll Riding Club the total raised from the two events is now over £400.

As equestrian competitions are proving difficult to organise under Covid restrictions Argyll South and Argyll Riding Club are working together to ensure they can provide safe riding in these difficult times. Both clubs have concentrated on promoting coaching sessions in small groups as well as leisure rides for all ages and abilities to enjoy local scenic routes in safety.

On Saturday no less than six of the groups were mother and child-based making it a real family day out and proving that at the end of our Rainbow Rides there is always a pot of golden smiles.