Local detour in action while trunk road closed for safety

The A83 is to be closed mid afternoon on Saturday October 3 as a precaution after a forecast of heavy rain.

Traffic flow past the Rest and be Thankful will be maintained by the nearby old military road detour, which will again be brought into use by trunk road operator BEAR Scotland.

A weather front, dubbed Storm Alex, is predicted to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for heavy rain across parts of the north east of Scotland from 6pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday morning. A yellow warning is in force across the east of the country as well as northern coasts until 12 noon on Sunday. As much as 60mm rain is expected to fall in parts of the north east with localised gusts of between 40 and 50mph forecast as a result of the storm over the weekend.

The decision has been taken to close the A83 at the Rest follows recent significant landslips in the area and concerns from geotechnical engineers about the impact of such heavy rain on the scarred hillside.

The timing of the use of the single track old military road will depend on actual weather experienced on site and will be kept to a minimum as much as possible.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: With heavy rain forecast in the Argyll area we’ve taken the decision to close the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful from Saturday mid-afternoon and divert traffic via the OMR as a safety precaution, with a view to reopening the road on Sunday afternoon once the storm passes.

‘We’re leading with a safety-first approach and the advice from our geotechnical team is that this weekend’s weather could have an impact on the steep channels on the hillside, and we’ll be closely monitoring conditions in the area throughout the weekend.

‘We are expecting to reopen the A83 under traffic light control on Sunday afternoon following a safety inspection once the storm has passed.

‘We have arranged for patrols of the network to be completed at affected areas through the warning period and we also have our incident response teams available to deal with any flooding issues across trunk roads in the north, as well as gully tankers and pumps on standby to help ensure trunk roads are kept clear.

‘Our 24/7 control room team will also be monitoring conditions across the whole network to help coordinate resource where required and help keep motorists moving.

‘We encourage all road users to plan ahead and check Traffic Scotland for the latest travel advice before setting out.’