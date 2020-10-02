The alternatives to the Rest – political reaction

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

On September 23 Transport Scotland unveiled its much-anticipated list of 11 potential alternative road connections to avoid passing the Rest and be Thankful. A public consultation period ends on October 30.

The 11 infrastructure options can be viewed on the Transport Scotland website.

In last week’s edition Argyll and Bute Council as well as the constituency MP and MSP and others were given the opportunity to give their opinion, but the wider political reaction has been swift.

John Finnie, Highlands and Islands MSP and Scottish Greens transport spokesperson

Events at the Rest and be Thankful illustrate the devastating impact the climate emergency is having and will continue to have on Scotland’s infrastructure.

Some excellent work has already been done by Cowal Fixed Link Working Group on a rail and road option, not only to solve the Rest problems but also to facilitate necessary regeneration on the Cowal peninsula.

The Scottish Government must accept that connectivity doesn’t always require a roads-only solution and give urgent consideration to delivering future-proofed infrastructure investment to my constituents in Argyll.

Donald Cameron, Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP

Ever since I was elected, the constant issues surrounding the Rest and be Thankful I have brought up time and time again with successive SNP transport ministers.

Finally, it appears they are listening and driving forward some concrete options for local people to consider.

With over £80 million wasted on failed fixes, the preferred route option that is chosen simply must deliver a permanent solution that makes the Rest and be Thankful fit for purpose once and for all.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands

I would fully encourage local people to feed into this consultation and make their voices heard.

We need to ensure that the right choice is chosen in conjunction with the local communities and people who will be using this newly designed route day after day.

The Rest and be Thankful for too long has been beset with poor repair work and the time has now come for that to end.

Councillor Sandy Taylor, Mid Argyll

I welcome the delivery of the options as promised. We must acknowledge that the longer routes and those involving fixed links, however exciting, will surely mean that they will cost more and take a long time to get approval and be delivered.

I hope that the offer of 11 different routes, serving different parts of Argyll and Bute, will not prevent a clear choice from the public and early commitment to constructing the new route.

Look out for more opinion on the Rest and be Thankful alternatives in the Argyllshire Advertiser letters pages