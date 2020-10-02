Pre-season friendly for Red Star
Lochgilphead Red Star hosted Tollcross AFC in the club’s first pre-season friendly of the year on Saturday September 26.
In line with the current guidance on coronavirus, spectators were asked not to attend the game at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.
The match ended in a 2-2 draw and included the rare sight of defender Kyle Selfridge – who recently moved from Swedish side Ytterhogdals IK to Almuñecar City in Malaga, Spain – netting a spectacular long-range goal after a mazy run.