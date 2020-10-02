Post Office ‘must do more’ amid claims Inveraray had branch offer

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The future of post office services in Inveraray remains uncertain as it was revealed that steep set-up costs have already put off one local businessman keen to host a branch.

The town’s post office, housed in the Londis shop, closed in April. Since that time a mobile post office from Tarbert has visited Inveraray for three hours every Tuesday and Thursday.

Adding to the pressure on Mid Argyll post office services is the fact that Lochgilphead post office has been closed since the sudden passing of postmaster Findlay Campbell in June. Lochgilphead is now also served by a weekly post office van from Tarbert Post Office.The Argyllshire Advertiser was told a fortnight ago by the Post Office that no progress had been made in finding a businesses to host branches in Inveraray and Lochgilphead.

A Mid Argyll postmaster has since contacted the newspaper to say he approached the Post Office offering to open up a shop in Inveraray hosting a post office branch. The Post Office, he claims, responded by seeking £17,000 in set-up costs.

The postmaster, who prefers to be unnamed, said: ‘All I want is a computer screen with internet, a safe and an alarm system. That won’t cost £17,000, and I don’t know how they justify that.

‘All they need to do is take items from a branch that’s closing down.’

When the Advertiser contacted the Post Office a spokesperson replied: ‘We have received some interest for Inveraray and have spoken to a potential applicant about the costs of setting up a new permanent branch. Unfortunately, the effects of coronavirus on retail businesses and the UK high street mean that it remains a challenging environment in which to operate.’

The spokesperson added that while the Post Office would look to reopen branches when they close, ‘we cannot commit to funding the set up costs for every branch’, adding ‘we will continue to review this position’.

Convener of Inveraray Community Council Linda Divers said: ‘It’s difficult. I think the problem is that you can buy stamps anywhere; you can pay bills anywhere. You can also go online and do a lot of things. But around here it’s mainly the banking side of things since we don’t have a bank left in Inveraray.’

‘Lockdown stopped the mobile bank coming, so that will be important to a lot of people who use the post office for that.’

Mid Argyll councillor Sandy Taylor said: ‘The idea of standing in the open back of a van in a car park, in all weathers, for months to come is absolutely unacceptable.’

‘I more than willing to approach the Post Office if there is any indication that they are reluctant to support a branch in Inveraray,’ said Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell. ‘That would be utterly unacceptable. There has been a difficulty in recruitment across the constituency and the Post Office needs to do more to encourage applications.’