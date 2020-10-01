Sheep trade flies at Dalmally

United Auctions sold 6,409 blackface ewes, gimmers and ewe lambs at Dalmally Auction mart on Friday September 25.

Warranted ewes (3,715) sold to £400 per head from J Fairlie, Tearmann, and D Murray, Lurgan, to average £73.65 (+ £13.75). 1,192 gimmers sold to £650 per head from J Cockburn, 20 Achnamara, to average £121.68 (+ £20.96). Ewe lambs sold to £600 per head from W G Walker, Crammie, to average £56.59 (+ £15.45).

With a packed market of buyers whilst keeping to COVID-19 restrictions, a market full to capacity with pens of sheep and a flying trade, atmosphere was high around the premises with consignors returning home after a satisfying days trading.

Leading prices

Warranted ewes – £400, Tearman; £400, £300, Lurgan; £280, Tearman; £210, Tay & Torridon Estates; £200, Balliemeanoch; £125, Tay & Torridon Estates; £112, Benmore Home Farm; £108, Millpark; £98.00, Maam; £98.00, Benmore Home Farm; £85.00, Roromore; £82.00, Castles Estate; £82.00, Duncroisk; £82.00, Littleport; £82.00, Lochs Estate; £82.00, Glenfeochan Estate; £80.00, Garraron; £80.00, Tullochcan; £78.00, Castles Estate; £78.00, Corrylorn; £78.00, Roro Estate; £78.00, Bragleenmore; £78.00, Duncroisk; £78.00, Roromore; £78.00, Stroneskar.

Gimmers – £650, 20 Achnamara; £230, Laigh Balernock; £215, 20 Achnamara; £200, Laigh Balernock; £160, Littleport; £152, 20 Achnamara; £152, £145, Balliemeanoch; £145, 20 Achnamara; £144, Roromore; £140, Davdell; £138, Acharonich; £135, Dunalastair Estate; £135, Balliemeanoch.

Ewe lambs – £600, Crammie; £300, Lurgan; £200, Tearman; £112, Crammie; £112, Saulmore; £108, Lurgan; £108, Saulmore; £100, Lurgan; £100, Crammie; £100, Low Tirfergus; £98.00, Millpark; £90.00, Rhugarbh; £88.00, Millpark; £88.00, Tearman; £88.00, Sonachan; £85.00, Invernahyle; £85.00, Low Tirfergus; £80.00, Largie; £80.00, Acharonich.