Announcements – October 2, 2020

GOLDEN WEDDING

KELLY – MCCARTNEY – At the High Kirk, Dunoon, on October 3, 1970 by the Rev. Alan MacLeod, Jackie to Eileen.

DEATH

BELL – Peacefully at Clarence Court Care Home, Glasgow on September 26, 2020, Sandra Bell née Macleod in her 75th year, of Lochgair, Argyll, previously Bearsden and Stornoway. Former teacher at Bearsden Primary School, Glasgow. Beloved wife of Fraser, much loved mother of Fiona and grandmother of Lucas. Dear sister of Dena and Ian and sister-in-law of Lachlan and family. A much loved aunt and cousin. A private funeral service will be held at St. Bride’s Cemetery, Lochgair, today, Friday, October 2, 2020. The funeral cortege will depart from the bus bay area in Lochgair village at 10.30am on route to St. Bride’s Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Sandra to Parkinson’s UK via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

RALSTON – Peacefully at home, Conieglen, Drumore, Campbeltown, on September 28, 2020, Margaret Gemmell Barbour, in her 99th year, dearly beloved wife of the late William Ralston, much loved mum of William, Matthew, Tommy, Elizabeth and Margaret, a dear mother-in-law and a loving granny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Margaret’s funeral will take place on Friday, October 2. The cortege will leave the home address, Conieglen, Drumore, at 1.00 p.m. after a short prayer. We will pass through Millknowe, Longrow, Longrow South, Main Street and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Margaret may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

WALKER – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead on September 28, 2020, Alan Walker, in his 73rd year of Baluachraig, Kilmartin. (Retired Builder). Beloved husband of Josie and much loved father of Simon and Barry and a respected father-in-law of Hazel. A dearly loved grandfather of 6, and great grandfather of two. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A private funeral service will be held at Woodside Crematorium, Paisley on Friday October 9, 2020. The funeral cortege will leave from Alan’s home at Kilmartin passing through Bridgend and the Horseshoe Inn at approximately 9.45am for those who wish to pay their respects on Alan’s final journey.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMPBELL – The family of the late Mary Campbell, Ardrishaig would like to thank everyone who sent cards, flowers and for phone calls on the recent loss of our mum. Thank you to Fiona and Cammy from Donald Macdonald funeral directors for their professional and comforting service during this sad time, to the Rev MacLeod and thanks to Corrina from the flower shop for the beautiful flowers. Betty, Fay, Mary, Vi and families.

MCCORKINDALE – Jennifer, Morag, Mairi and family would like to thank everyone for the beautiful flowers, cards, baking and messages of sympathy they received. Special thanks to all the community nurses, doctors and staff of Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, the Beatson Hospital and Southend Surgery. A big thank you to the Rev. Steve Fulcher for visits, support and a very comforting service. Many thanks to Kenny, Rhys and David Blair for their professionalism and help. To Andrew and all his staff at the graveside, Frances for excellent catering at our house and to all who stood along the route and gave Neil John a really great send off on his final journey. All the kindness shown to us is greatly appreciated.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACAULAY – In loving memory of our precious mother and granny, Marie, who died September 29, 2016.

Close to our hearts you will always stay

Loved and remembered every day

– Love Julie and Chloe xx

SOUDEN – In loving memory of our dear mum, Betty.

You’re always in our hearts.

– From your loving daughters, Isabel and Elizabeth, and all the family.