A83 opens after safety inspection

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful reopened under traffic light control at around 7.45am on Thursday October 1 after it was closed as a safety precaution early the previous day.

Heavy rain in the area on Wednesday prompted teams to divert all traffic via the old military road local diversion route, which runs parallel to the A83 through Glen Croe, as a safety precaution while teams carefully monitored the hillside above the road.

The road and hillside were carefully inspected this morning and the A83 was reopened following the green light from geotechnical experts.

Mitigation work continues on the hillside and recently formed steep channel above the A83 to create further landslip resilience for the route.

Eddie Ross of trunk road operator BEAR Scotland said: ‘Safety of all road users is our top priority, and we closed the road yesterday morning as a safety precaution.

‘We’ll continue to closely monitor weather conditions and gather feedback from the geotechnical team on the hillside. Our teams are continuing with the development of further mitigation work which will provide additional landslip resilience for the A83.

‘As ever we thank road users and the local community for their patience while we continue this work at the Rest.’