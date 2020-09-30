Rainfall forces A83 closure as detour pressed into action
A weather forecast for heavy rainfall on Wednesday September 30 has forced the closure of the recently-reopened A83 at the Rest and be Thankful, with traffic being diverted instead on to the adjacent old military road.
The area has been hit by two major landslides in the past two months.
Eddie Ross of trunk road coperator BEAR Scotland said at 8am on Wednesday that ‘…due to worsening weather conditions in the area all traffic is now being diverted via the old military road local diversion route as a safety precaution, with the A83 closed at the Rest.
‘Geotechnical teams are onsite monitoring conditions in the area.
‘A further update will be issued later today.’