Flu Vaccine Week launched by medical centre

Lochgilphead Medical Centre has launched ‘Flu Vaccine Week’ in a bid to protect as many patients as possible from seasonal flu.

The COVID-19 pandemic makes protection from seasonal flu all the more important and our population is best protected by widespread uptake of this year’s flu vaccine.

The practice is running Flu Vaccine Week from Tuesday September 29 to Sunday October 4.

Dr Andrew Strain said: ‘We will be running flu vaccine clinics for Lochgilphead Medical Centre registered patients on the evenings of Tuesday September 29 to Thursday October 1, plus whole day vaccination clinics on Saturday and Sunday October 3/4.’

Letters have been sent from the practice to many higher risk groups who are eligible for vaccination. All those over 65 should have received letters from the Scottish Government inviting them to book an appointment for flu vaccination as well.

If you think you are entitled to a flu vaccination (you are over 65; a carer; live with a person who has been ‘shielding’ or have a long-term health condition yourself) but have not received a letter, please contact the practice.

Dr Strain continued: ‘Anyone eligible can telephone to request an appointment – we continue to discourage non-essential visits to the surgery or hospital. Unfortunately, vaccinations for pre-school children are not yet available and we have been advised these will be made available in late October.

‘All flu vaccination clinics will be on an appointment basis to facilitate social distancing and guard against overcrowding. Strict protocols will be in place to maintain the health and safety of all those attending. Everyone attending is strongly encouraged to wear a face covering and to come in short sleeves or sleeves which can be quickly and easily rolled up.

‘We look forward to seeing you in Flu Vaccine Week!’

PIC:

Dr Andrew Strain. no_a13AndrewStrain01